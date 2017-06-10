“Don’t even try it once”: Mother warns of heroin after teenage daughter’s fatal overdose

GREENVILLE — If Susan Mora could tell you one thing about heroin, it would be this: Don’t even try it once.

Mora’s daughter Jessica Bailey died from a heroin overdose on May 22 in Grand Rapids. She was 19 years old and had been successfully sober for seven months.

Jessica’s death left her family devastated, including her four siblings.

“People should know that it’s not something you should even do once,” Mora said. “It’s not an option, it’s not something where you should ever think, ‘oh this can ease my pain’ — no. It will destroy your life.”

Jessica graduated from Greenville High School in 2016 with a bright future ahead of her. She had started playing violin in fifth grade and Mora — who plays violin for the Grand Rapids Symphony — said Jessica really blossomed into a musician as a member of the Greenville High School Orchestra. Jessica was also a member of the St. Cecilia Youth Symphony in Grand Rapids. After graduation, she was accepted to Central Michigan University.

Despite her loving and outgoing personality and creative talents, Jessica struggled with several traumatic events in her life, and she turned to heroin late in high school to try to take away the pain. She successfully fought her way back to sobriety last Oct. 18. Local resources such as Narcotics Anonymous played a crucial role in her success.

“She was so proud of it,” said Mora of Jessica’s involvement in recovery. “She went to meetings every night and she would speak at meetings. She just loved the program and devoted herself to it and to helping other people.”

Jessica’s seven months of sobriety made her sudden death all the more tragic.

“It’s devastating,” Mora said. “There were so many people who were there to help. So many people came to her visitation and funeral, so many people loved her and supported her. I wish she would have known that or would have been able to lean into that more.”

When Jessica died, the few items found in her room included two cards from Greenville High School Director of Bands Susan Gould — a graduation card and a note of encouragement.

“Jessica is the fifth person that I have known in the last year to die of a heroin overdose,” Gould said. “It’s devastating. I just loved her to pieces. She was a great musician, she loved her violin. When she didn’t have a great day, she would hang out in the orchestra room, it was a happy and safe place for her to be.”

Gould said heroin use is a relatively new epidemic among her students, and she’s been working to educate herself about the problem.

“Students have gotten themselves involved in alcohol and tobacco and marijuana and pills sporadically over the years,” she said. “Heroin is kind of a new thing. With today’s warnings and education it’s kind of unbelievable that students still go ahead and try this stuff. I learned that it’s a disease, that if you have an addictive personality and you try heroin even once …

“Just walk away,” Gould warned. “Don’t even try it once. Don’t hang out with people who use. There is no path with heroin that does not end in death — whether for you or your friends, someone will die.”

Mora said she finds comfort knowing her daughter had a relationship with Jesus Christ. Mora also continues to have confidence in local resources, such as Celebrate Recovery at Impact Church in Lowell and Narcotics Anonymous, as she credits those for Jessica’s seven months of sobriety.

“She did it for seven months,” Mora said. “It is possible to walk away from it. I’m so proud that she was sober for seven months and I’m proud of the person she was in the midst of her pain.

“She just spent her life loving people and trying to help people,” she said. “She was a loving and wonderful daughter, there was no conversation that I had with her where I ever doubted her love. I believe everyone felt loved by her, I just wish she knew how much others loved her.”

Mora encourages anyone wishing to remember her daughter to donate to the Greenville High School Orchestra in Jessica’s name.

Narcotics Anonymous groups meet locally at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Community Hope, 6728 S. Vining Road in Greenville; 7 p.m. Thursdays at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 908 W. Oak St. in Greenville; and 6 p.m. Mondays at the Ionia County Health Department, 175 E. Adams St. in Ionia.

For an in-depth list of local addiction and recovery resources, visit montcalmrisc.org, then click on “Resources.”