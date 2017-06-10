Lakeview Summerfest will celebrate village’s sesquicentennial

LAKEVIEW— Dallas Lincoln, business owner and author, has lived in Lakeview his whole life. He’s the fourth of seven generations of Lincolns to call the village home.

Albert French, a settler from New York, platted the former Native American camp site in northern Montcalm County in 1867. French named the property Lakeview for its scenic location on the west side of Tamarack Lake.

Lincoln’s grandfather moved to Lakeview with his wife and five children as a farmer, but he didn’t prosper and went back to Jackson.

“But my grandfather (Ford Lincoln) was married, and he stayed here as a laborer on a farm,” Lincoln explained.

Lincoln, 79, has only spent one year living outside of Lakeview, although he now winters in Florida. When he was a freshman at Ferris State University, he stayed in the dorms, but after marrying his wife Nancy, Lincoln moved back to Lakeview and drove the 30-mile commute to school until he graduated.

After graduation, he and his wife owned a clothing store downtown, which she eventually took over. Lincoln then started working in the insurance business and in 1983 he opened Lincoln Agency, which still serves Lakeview.

“We are still here,” Lincoln said. “My son who was in the insurance business, Todd Lincoln, he now works for Coldwell Banker and Real Estate. My grandson, Chad Lincoln, is now running his own Lincoln Agency Insurance Office. And I hang around and still do Lincoln Insurance.”

Just like Lincoln’s business remains on M-46, he said most of Lakeview seems frozen in time because it hasn’t changed too much over the decades. Since the town is landlocked and has expanded to its borders, business names may change but the buildings stay the same.

“We haven’t really grown that much just because of the bigger cities, but I think it’s stayed a really good close-knit community,” said Lakeview Museum Chairwoman Sharon Youngman. “After this many years, we’re still going strong.”

Some changes have come to Lakeview, such as the additions of Byrne Electrical, Lakeview Terrace, Tamarack Place, Steeplechase Tool and Die and Parker Hannifin.

“We’re booming when a lot of the other little towns seem to be flat-lining or declining,” Lincoln said.

Lincoln can drive around town and still remembers which of his friends lived in the houses that still stands. A big part of his childhood was spent on Tamarack Lake, learning to swim, going ice skating or camping on the island.

“It was a time when you made your own fun, a little different than today,” Lincoln said. “I write a lot of my stories reminiscing about those times because I want my grandchildren to know what it was like growing up here. It’s my way of telling the history of growing up.”

This year’s Lakeview Summerfest’s sesquicentennial celebration will look a little different than the summer festivals Lincoln remembers attending as a child.

“It wasn’t Summerfest when I was growing up. We had homecoming,” Lincoln said. “It wasn’t like the football homecomings.This was a summer time celebration that focused on an old-fashioned carnival on Main Street with rides and side shows and those kind of things.”

Homecoming eventually evolved into other festivals. Lincoln recalled several years of a Muzzleloaders Festival, where a group of people would camp outside of town and recreate the Civil War with muzzleloaders, cannons, costumes and uniforms.

“Then the Summerfest evolved into an annual event with a carnival and different events going on to recreate the old Homecoming. It was a town-wide celebration,” Lincoln said.

Lincoln was a part of Lakeview’s Centennial Celebration in 1967. He and his friend John Kehl were the announcers for the reviewing stand for the parade.

“It was bigger,” Lincoln recalled. “The festival committee hired a promoter to come in January and start organizing the thing. There was a (show) every night on the football field depicting the local history.”

Lincoln remains involved with Music in the Park and plans to decorate his pontoon boat for the boat parade. But he plans to sit back this year and let the younger generations enjoy the town he has grown up loving.

Summerfest is June 14-18. Throughout the five days, the festival will offer events for all ages and will celebrate the village’s 150-year history.

A Historic Homes Tour will include Youngman’s house along with 14 other homes and two churches. Youngman married into the name that has been in Lakeview since her husband’s great-grandfather moved to Lakeview and opened a hardware store which evolved into Youngman Funeral Home.

Other historical events include a museum open houses with updated and expanded exhibits and a cemetery tour.

“One of our new additions will be the original jail cell that Lakeview used back in the day. It was just recently donated and will be set up outside the museum,” Youngman said.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in attire from the 1860s to 1960s, just like residents did for the centennial celebration.

An artistic and colorful photo-op created by Molly Perusse, owner of A Work of Art studio, will depict an early American family dressed in late 1800s attire. The faces will be cut out of the painting so people can insert their own face and have your photograph taken with it.

After Saturday’s Grand Parade, residents can participate in a beard contests, the first since 1967.

More information, including a schedule of all events, can be found at www.lakeviewfestivals.com online.