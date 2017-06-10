Saturday, June 10, 2017

Today

Claude Ernest Aylsworth — 11 a.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

William James “Bill” McDaniels — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Lester “Larry” Powell — 1 p.m, Belding United Methodist Church. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Roger L. Wedderburn — Celebration of life, 2 to 5 p.m., Duke Grummet residence, Sheridan. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Sunday

Thomas E. Clinger-Brimmer — 1 p.m, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Monday

Elizabeth Ann (Baumgardner) Whitney — 11 a.m, Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Tuesday

Keith A. Edwards — 11 a.m, Shiloh Community Church, Oreleans. (Lehman Funeral Home, Ionia)

June 17

James “Jim” P. Butts, 62

GREENVILLE — James “Jim” P. Butts, 62, of Greenville, died, Monday. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. June 17 at First Congregational Church of Greenville. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

IONIA — Keith A. Edwards, 91, died Friday. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lehman Funeral Home, Ionia, and on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes, Ionia, www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

Daniel Salak, 20

GREENVILLE — Daniel Salak, 20, of Grand Rapids, died Thursday. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Marshall Funeral Home in Greenville has been entrusted with arrangements, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

BELDING — Elizabeth Ann (Baumgardner) Whitney, 59, of Belding, died Thursday. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and the funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding. The family will also greet visitors at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Services have been entrusted to Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding, www.verdunfh.com.

Marcia Elaine (Glerum) Zuziak, 65

EAGLE, Idaho — Marcia Elaine (Glerum) Zuziak, formerly of Grand Rapids, died. Private services with her family were held and there will be no visitation.