JUST IN: Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck

SHERIDAN — An 18-year-old Caledonia woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a pedestrian versus passenger vehicle crash Sunday evening.

The pedestrian was struck by a 2005 Ford F-250 truck on East Holland Road east of Staines Road, according to the Michigan State Police, who were called to the scene at 8:54 p.m. The truck was driven by Douglas Weaver of Sheridan.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where she succumbed to her injuries. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld at the request of family members.

Alcohol, speed and weather conditions are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Michigan State Police were assisted on scene by the Sheridan Community Fire Department and Montcalm County EMS.