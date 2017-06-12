Funeral Notices for June 12, 2017

Today

Elizabeth Ann (Baumgardner) Whitney — 11 a.m, Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Tuesday

Keith A. Edwards — 11 a.m, Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Lehman Funeral Home, Ionia)

Dorothy Elizabeth Dykhouse — 11 a.m., Lux-Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.

Wednesday

Myrna Lee Kimball — 11 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Dorothy Elizabeth Dykhouse, 88

CARSON CITY — Dorothy Elizabeth Dykhouse, 88, died Wednesday. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lux-Schnepp Funeral Home in Carson City. Visitation will take place from 10 am until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial is 3 p.m. Tuesday at Floral View Cemetery in Grandville. Those wishing to view Dorothy’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family may visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Myrna Lee Kimball, 76

SHERIDAN — Myrna Lee Kimball, 76, of Stanton, died Friday. Graveside services for Myrna will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Sheridan. Those wishing to order flowers, leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory of Myrna may go to www.SimpsonFamilyFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.