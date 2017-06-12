IN BRIEF: Eureka Township looking to upgrade sign, replace flag poles and remove trees at cemetery

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — Township officials are hoping to spruce up the township’s cemetery.

During Monday evening’s Eureka Township Board meeting, Township Supervisor Rod Roy explained that he is currently collecting quotes for items such as a new cemetery sign, flag poles and tree removal.

Roy described the potential sign as one that would be double laminated, lasting “up to 50 years.”

In regards to new flag poles, Roy said he is looking at 20-foot poles.

Trustee Brad Kelley said he would also like to see a sign placed on M-91, to indicate that the cemetery is located down W. Jordan Road past the township offices.

Roy said nearby Flat River Academy is also working to get a directional sign changed that still reads “Grattan Academy,” and suggested maybe the township could look into adding additional signage as that process continues.