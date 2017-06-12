IN BRIEF: Greenville Public Schools celebrates end of school year

GREENVILLE — More than 20 staff members from this city’s school district have retired during the recently completed academic year.

There were nine mid-year retirees and 18 end-of-year retirees. End-of-year retirees included Pauline Fuller, Nancy Berg, Mitch McMahon, Nick Springsteen and others. The district’s end of year celebration last Wednesday gave the opportunity for those staff members to be recognized.

Also honored at the celebration were 66 employees who received recognition for milestone years of service awards for 10 years, 20 years, 25 years, 30 years and even one 40-year recipient.