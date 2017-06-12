IN BRIEF: Greenville Public Schools celebrates end of school year

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 9:18 pm on Monday, June 12, 2017

GREENVILLE — More than 20 staff members from this city’s school district have retired during the recently completed academic year.

There were nine mid-year retirees and 18 end-of-year retirees. End-of-year retirees included Pauline Fuller, Nancy Berg, Mitch McMahon, Nick Springsteen and others. The district’s end of year celebration last Wednesday gave the opportunity for those staff members to be recognized.

Also honored at the celebration were 66 employees who received recognition for milestone years of service awards for 10 years, 20 years, 25 years, 30 years and even one 40-year recipient.

About the Author

Emilee Nielsen

Emilee Nielsen covers the Belding area and education issues for The Daily News. She grew up in Greenville and graduated from GHS in 2007. She earned a bachelor's degree in professional writing with an emphasis on journalism from Grand Valley State University. Her body of work includes a stint with the Grand Rapids-based citizen journalism platform, The Rapidian.

Emilee Nielsen has written 451 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)