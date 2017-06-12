IN BRIEF: Lakeview approves third annual 9/11 parade

LAKEVIEW — The Blue Star Mothers received the go-ahead from Lakeview Village Council to host the Third Annual 9/11 Memorial Parade.

Kathy Barnes, Blue Star Mothers department of Michigan president, brought the topic up at Monday night’s village council meeting and asked village council members to approve the parade.

The Blue Star Mothers group holds the parade in honor of those who died during the 9/11 attacks and as a result of the active military service which followed

“We were happy with the first parade, and we were just overjoyed with the response last year,” Barnes said.

This year’s 9/11 Parade, will take begin at sunset on Sept. 11 and start on Sherman Avenue.