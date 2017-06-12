Lakeview residents clean trash out of Tamarack Lake

LAKEVIEW — Dodging poison ivy, leeches and snails, Lakeview residents committed their Saturday afternoon to cleaning up Tamarack Lake.

“I felt that the community completely came together and helped make this a special event that will only get better and better,” said Amber Treiber, co-organizer of the event. “Strong winds made it a little bit difficult to get some of the items out, but this was a great start.”

Melissa Stevens and Dan Knapp decided to tackle removing a bench which had found a home in the waters of Tamarack Lake. Knapp guessed it used to be a memorial bench in the cemetery before someone threw it in the adjacent water.

Stevens and Knapp initially tried to pull the bench from shore, but the water was too deep to allow enough footing.

“We’re going to get it somehow, but it’s not going to be from shore,” Stevens said, trying to think of another option.

The duo boarded their kayaks and tried pushing the bench from the lake to shore, which turned out to be successful.

Stevens and Knapp were two of about 40 residents who participated in the lake cleanup event, removing trash from in and around the lake.

“I feel this earth is all of our responsibility to take care of it,” said Sara Herzog, co-organizer of the event. “We need more people to care and take initiative into helping with our environment. I want my children and my children’s children to enjoy our waters.”

For Briana Herzog, cleaning out the lake brought back memories of her grandpa telling stories about when he grew up on the lake in the 1920s.

“He always told me don’t eat anything out of this lake,” Briana recalled. “He grew up on it when the old pickle docks were here. He used to tell stories of fish he’d find with three eyes.”

Overall, Treiber said the event was a success as participants were able to remove much of the trash littering the lake and shore.

“There was a lot of teamwork and it was great that families had their kids involved,” Treiber noted.

After spending hours removing trash, attendees celebrated their work with food and a raffle at Lakeside Park.

“There were a lot of excited and happy people being rewarded for their hard work,” Treiber said. “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the food donated by Tamarack Family Dentistry.

This year’s Tamarack Lake cleanup is hopefully the first of an annual event to remove trash that ends up in the lake over the year. Treiber said this year was a learning experience and organizers are thinking about creating a lake cleanup committee to help with future organization and planning.

The lake cleanup was nicely timed with Lakeview’s annual Summerfest, set to start Wednesday and continue through Sunday. The festival will also coincide with Lakeview’s sesquicentennial celebration this year.