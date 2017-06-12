No. 1 Swan Valley ends Central Montcalm’s season in regional softball playoffs

CLIO — Central Montcalm’s softball team found out why Saginaw Swan Valley is ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 2 by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

The Vikings mercied the Green Hornets 10-0 in five innings Saturday, ending Central’s season at 30-9 overall.

“They are the best team in the state right there,” Central coach Bruce Nicholson said of Swan Valley. “Mal (Mallory Morgan) threw great. They put the ball in play. We knew they were going to. They hit some gaps, they found a couple holes, we didn’t make a couple plays and they are just too good to give that many chances to.”

The Vikings, as the visiting team, batted first and scored a run on a Lauren Addy single, two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly by Carlee Larsen.

“Our whole goal was to keep their leadoff hitter off base,” Nicholson said. “ She’s on, she’s over, she’s over, she’s in. They said she had 70 stolen bases after 20 games. If she gets on, it’s a run, basically.”

But the Hornets held Swan Valley tight through two innings, as that was the only run the Vikings had.

“They got the one and we settled in,” Nicholson said of Swan Valley. “I thought, OK, we got through that one. Then it was 1-0 after two.”

But The Vikings scored five times in the top of the third, including a two-RBI single by Becca Curtis.

Central almost countered in the bottom half of the inning but left the bases loaded.

“We had them loaded and a base hit, maybe we could have got back in it,” Nicholson said. “ But we didn’t do that.”

Swan Valley scored twice in the fourth and twice in the fifth while the Hornets had only one runner the rest of the game.

Morgan finished with five innings pitched, seven hits allowed and three walks without a strikeout.

“They are good,” Morgan said of Swan Valley. “ We played good but they hit the ball.”

Callie Burgess got the win for the Vikings, allowing five hits to five different batters. She walked one and struck out five.

“We tried to get ahead in the count so that we didn’t have to feed them,” Morgan said.

Addy and Larsen had two hits each for Swan Valley.

The season is over for Central but Nicholson said it was a good one.

“I’m so proud of this group. What a run,” he said. “The season was amazing. It was everything we wanted it to be. We set some goals early. We had back-to-back 30-win seasons. To win the conference, we wanted to do that. To win the district, we wanted to do that, and to get this game and we did that. We knew anything after this game was going to be a bonus and a special time.”

Morgan played her last game as a senior. She said she will remember the wins.

“Districts and league,” she said. “Both were amazing to accomplish this year.”