Walk for Kitties raises nearly $3,000 for Cannonsville Critters project

GREENVILLE — Saturday was a beautiful day for a walk and more than 20 people and their dogs did just that to help raise funds for a Montcalm County cat rescue.

The Cannonsville Critters Walk for Kitties began at Greenville High School, went up Hillcrest Street, looped around and ended up back in the parking lot of the high school — a total distance of about a mile and a half.

Susan Corbin, owner of Pawformance Grooming Salon in Greenville, organized the event to raise money for Cannonsville Critters in Stanton as they work toward a goal of building a separate facility to house cats and kittens waiting for adoption into their forever homes.

Together, the group of walkers raised $2,759.40, according to Corbin.

Cannonsville Critters is owned and operated by Tom and Michelle Hocking. The couple opened the no-kill, nonprofit cat rescue in 2013 after the Hockings were victims of a house fire that caused them to lose everything. When they rebuilt their home, they were able to construct an area for cats in the basement.

Corbin was moved to organize the walk because Cannonsville Critters is her “favorite rescue.”

“I was so excited when they came into Montcalm County because we didn’t really have anyone to rescue cats in Montcalm County,” she said. “They really saved a lot of animals and Tom and Michelle are truly wonderful. I’m so inspired by them.”

Tom said a new building will allow more room for cats the rescue is already housing and will allow the rescue to take in more animals waiting for rescue. He said as of Saturday, the rescue is overrun with kittens looking for homes, along with adult cats.

The new building will sit on 50 acres of donated land in Stanton. The Hockings are also hoping to build a house on the land.

“In the middle of April, we had a lady who had, like, 30 cats she couldn’t take care of anymore. Most were in her garage and some were in her shed. She gave them all to us, so we’ve got a bunch of those,” Tom said. “She’d been feeding them, but (some) needed vet attention.”

Incidental costs like this cut into funds the Hockings would have earmarked for the cost of the new building, but they prioritize the health and safety of their feline charges over setting aside funds for the building.

“Our goal is to get them fixed, vaccinated, all vetted and everything and adopt them out to good homes,” Tom said. “(In the new building,) we’ll be able to take better care of them.”

Tom said the overall goal is to raise at least $30,00 for the new building, driveway, septic system and other necessities. Donations can be made at www.youcaring.com/cannonsvillecritters-705536 online.

Jody Gillman of Gowen attended the walk with her two dogs.

“It’s nice to be able to do stuff like this with the dogs,” she said.

Gillman said she’s happy to be able to help Cannonsville Critters and, by proxy, to help animals in need. She said she’d love to be able to adopt more animals, but since she can’t, she wants to be able to help in any other way she can.

Visit cannonsvillecritters.weebly.com/ for more information about Cannonsville Critters.