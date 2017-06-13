Edmore man killed in truck-motorcycle accident

FERRIS TOWNSHIP — An Edmore man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a pick-up truck near Vestaburg.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to the crash which occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, on McBrides Road at Waldron Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 53-year-old man from Crystal was driving a pick-up truck westbound on McBrides Road and was turning south onto Waldron Road when he collided with a motorcycle driven by Dennis Day Ordiway, 60, of Edmore.

Ordiway was flown from the scene to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw by Flight Care Air Ambulance. Ordiway was pronounced deceased at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured. His name is not being released at this time.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. Police continues to investigate the crash and the accident will be reviewed by the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assisting with the scene were personnel from the Richland Township Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department and Captain Hooks Towing.

According to Ordiway’s obituary, he owned and operated Willows Lawn Care in Edmore and had previously worked as a supervisor in manufacturing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors, raising dogs and was a member of the American Kennel Club and the NRA.

Ordiway is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Julia Ordiway, Meredith Jones and Dennis Ordiway; stepchildren, Stacey Kocsis and Nicole Fleming; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Monday at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home in Crystal.