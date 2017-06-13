Funeral Notices for June 13, 2017

Today

Keith A. Edwards — 11 a.m, Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Lehman Funeral Home, Ionia)

Dorothy Elizabeth Dykhouse — 11 a.m., Lux-Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.

Wednesday

Myrna Lee Kimball — 11 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Friday

Ralph “Jim” James Nielsen — 2 p.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

June 21

Rev. John Ralph Wood — 11 a.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, Bay City. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

June 26

Marian C. Turnbull — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Ralph “Jim” James Nielsen, 73

LAKEVIEW – Ralph “Jim” James Nielsen, 73, of Lakeview, died Sunday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday with visitation at 1 p.m., at New Life United Methodist Church in Six Lakes. The family will accept friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at New Life United Methodist Church. Services entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Christian Patrick, 46

GREENVILLE — Christian Patrick, 46, of Fenwick, died Sunday. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Marian C. Turnbull, 86

GREENVILLE — Marian C. Turnbull, 86, of Greenville, died Monday. Memorial services will be noon June 26 at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com. A full obituary notice will be published in Saturday’s edition of The Daily News.

Rev. John Ralph Wood

GREENVILLE — Rev. John Ralph Wood, 89, died Saturday. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. June 21 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bay City, with military honors. Interment will be at the Novesta Township Cemetery in Cass City. Services entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.