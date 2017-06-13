Greenville man withdraws guilty plea in fatal heroin overdose

GRAND RAPIDS— A Greenville man withdrew his guilty plea Thursday regarding his alleged role in the death of a Belding woman who fatally overdosed on a combination of heroin and methamphetamine in 2015.

Anthony Wiles, 33, was charged with two counts of delivery or manufacturing a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty in April to delivery or manufacturing a controlled substance (cocaine/heroin/other) and an amended count of delivery or manufacturing meth.

The charges stem from the death of Kathleen “Katie” Webster, 33, a mother of six children. Webster died Oct. 5, 2015, in Grattan Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of Webster’s death was due to mixed drug toxicity involving heroin and meth.

Wiles withdrew his guilty plea Thursday in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court after learning he was facing a maximum of seven years in prison. All previous plea offers from the prosecutor’s office office are now void and Wiles is scheduled to go to trial in August.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in court by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal drug overdose on Oct. 5, 2015, at a Lincoln Lake Avenue residence in Grattan Township. Webster was found deceased in the basement of her parents’ home. A deputy located a cellphone in Webster’s bedroom. Deputies determined the messages being sent on Webster’s Facebook messenger account to a Jacob Buskirk were being sent by Wiles.

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 8, 2015, sheriff’s officials interviewed Buskirk, who said on Oct. 4, 2015, Wiles asked to take him to Webster’s home. Buskirk said Wiles had heroin on him at the time and when Buskirk dropped him off, Buskirk made arrangements to pick up Wiles from the residence on Oct. 5 in exchange for heroin.

According to the affidavit, Buskirk said when he picked up Wiles on Oct. 5, Wiles was “very high.” Buskirk said Wiles said he had traded someone his own heroin for meth in the driveway of Webster’s residence. Buskirk said Wiles said he shot up meth with Webster and they later used heroin to come down from the meth.

“Buskirk advised Wiles told him the victim (Webster) overdosed and he began to do CPR and chest compressions on her and when he left the residence she was breathing,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 8, 2015, sheriff’s officials interviewed Wiles after he had waived his Miranda rights.

“Wiles admitted he told the victim (Webster) he had heroin at the residence and where it was,” the affidavit stated. “He advised she must have taken a small amount of heroin because when he left the residence the next morning he had a small amount of heroin missing. Wiles also advised he had completed a trade for crack cocaine in the victim’s driveway in exchange for heroin.”

Wiles has a lengthy criminal history, including larceny in a building in December 2015 in Montcalm County, delivery or manufacturing cocaine in November 2015 in Kent County and resisting and obstructing a police officer in July 2012 in Montcalm County.