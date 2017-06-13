IN BRIEF: Sheriff’s deputy gives positive report for Otisco Township

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 10:31 pm on Tuesday, June 13, 2017

OTISCO TOWNSHIP — Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Veenstra gave a brief update to residents and board members during Tuesday evening’s regular meeting of the Otisco Township board.

Veenstra told audience members that, while he’s responded to several issues within the township in the last couple of months, things are very well under control and quiet. He said he responded to an assault complaint.

Veenstra also said he was part of a takedown of two women from the east side of the state who were forging checks and targeting Preferred Credit Union in Belding as well as other credit unions.

“It’s extremely hard to catch that kind of thing in progress,” he said. “It was a good catch for our whole agency.”

