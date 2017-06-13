IN BRIEF: Sidney State Bank to open Sheridan branch

SHERIDAN — When Chemical Bank announced it would close its Sheridan location on Aug. 25, the village would be left without a bank.

Sheridan resident Erik Halvorsen scheduled a town hall meeting for Thursday to figure out how to keep a bank in Sheridan.

At Tuesday night’s Sheridan Village Council meeting, Halvorsen invited the village council members to the meeting, which he said would only be canceled if Chemical Bank changed its mind or another financial institution committed to coming to Sheridan.

Halvorsen received “the best news he heard all night” when Village President Susan Wyckoff-McFarland read a proposal from Sidney State Bank stating their intent to open an office in Sheridan.

He told the Daily News he was canceling the Thursday after receiving assurance from the village council a bank would be in Sheridan.

More information about Sidney State Bank’s plans for Sheridan will be available in Thursday’s Daily News.