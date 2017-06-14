Eureka Township puts prohibition on medical marijuana

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — Township officials have decided to play the waiting game on whether to allow medical marijuana dispensaries into the community.

During Monday evening’s Eureka Township Board meeting, members of the board voted unanimously to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to place a prohibition on medical marijuana dispensaries, compassion clubs and provisioning centers.

According to the amendment, no medical marijuana dispensary, compassion club or provisioning center shall be commenced, conducted, maintained, operated or utilized anywhere within the township or from any property, land, building or structure within the township.

According to Township Supervisor Rod Roy, the decision — which came at a recommendation from the Eureka Township Planning Commission after holding a public hearing last month — is being made as state regulations and policies on the issue continue to be defined.

In September of 2016, Gov. Rick Snyder signed bills legalizing and regulating medical marijuana edibles and dispensaries, effectively allowing qualifying patients to purchase it from a dispensary that has been licensed by the State.

Those bills established the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act, which allows the state to license and regulate the growth, processing, transport and provisioning of medical marijuana: a licensing scheme similar to the scheme for liquor licenses.

The bills also amended the voter-initiated Michigan Medical Marihuana Act to allow for the manufacture and use of marijuana-infused products by qualified patients and created the Marihuana Tracking Act and a seed-to-sale tracking system to track all medical marijuana.

But that process of overseeing those three bills and the medical marijuana industry as a whole remains well underway, as only this past May did Snyder appoint the five board members to the state Medical Marihuana Licensing Board.

The board will be responsible for regulating the growth, processing, transportation and selling of medical marijuana, and the framework for those processes must be implemented by December of this year.

Though the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act allows municipalities to choose whether to allow any marijuana facilities within their jurisdictions — and if the municipality takes no action, none of the facilities are allowed anyway — Roy said the township board wanted to amend its ordinance to prohibit such facilities in order to avoid confusion.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern,” he said. “We can change this anytime, but our lawyer felt we should have something on the books so we are not bombarded with calls from dispensaries and growers.”

Roy said concerns ranging from the inspecting and policing of medical marijuana facilities left too many unanswered questions at this time.

“Right now, it’s wide open,” he said. “There’s no guidelines, but maybe in a year or so, we will get all of those requirements.”

Township Trustee Marty Posekany said he didn’t want the township in the business of operating in any “gray areas,” and is opting to wait until the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board begins providing proper oversight.

“They (Medical Marihuana Licensing Board) don’t have all of their ducks in a row yet,” Posekany said. “Rather than have a gray area, we need it to be black and white. We can change this anytime in the future, and if it turns out it’s easy to enforce, easy to follow, and not costly, we can change it, because it’s going to be a moneymaker for us anyway.”

The Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act authorizes municipalities to charge an annual fee of up to $5,000 on licensed marijuana facilities to defray administrative and enforcement costs.

According to Posekany, during the public hearing, only three township residents were in attendance, and one person came forward with a complaint regarding the township potentially bypassing a new source of funding.

“There was one person that spoke for it. That was the extent of the public hearing,” he said. “His point of view was, how can we pass up this money?”

According to Zoning Administrator Mark Wilkin, he has only received one written request for an individual desiring a license at this time.

“I wrote back and said that we are not issuing licenses at this time,” he said. “He wanted an explanation in writing as to why we weren’t giving licenses, and I said we have an ordinance that is going to go into effect. Maybe a year or two down the road we will change.”

Roy stressed that the amendment was not necessarily permanent, and could be revisited in the future.

“At any time, this can come back for discussion, but I think we need a little more information from the state as far as what rules we need to play by, and they aren’t there yet,” he said.