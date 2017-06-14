Greenville school board learns about new third-grade reading law

GREENVILLE — A controversial law is making its way to local public schools.

Public Act 306, also known as the third-grade reading law, was passed in October 2016 after lengthy revisions.

During a regular meeting of the Greenville Public Schools Board of Education Monday evening, board members discussed the law and the implications it will have beginning with students going into kindergarten through students going into the third grade in the upcoming academic year.

“It is up to us to turn this promise into practice,” said Chief Academic Officer Michelle Blaszczynski. “I want to start by saying I believe the intent of this legislation is pure and I’m choosing tonight to think about the good that it could do in trying to get students reading by the end of the third grade.”

Essentially, the bill seeks to help more students become proficient in reading by the end of third grade by calling for extra support for students in kindergarten to third grade. If a student hasn’t reached proficiency by the end of the third grade, they are in danger of being retained, or held back, to repeat the third grade.

Blaszczynski explained how the district will implement supports for students struggling with literacy. She gave board members copies of a parent guide to the law which explains what the law is about, what parents need to know, how the law will affect children and what parents can do to support their children.

The law came about in response to low scores in reading on state and national standardized tests, including the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). On the 2015 NAEP, Michigan was 41st in the nation for fourth-grade reading achievement.

“We need parents to know right out of the gate, if your child was a kindergartner this past year and going into first grade, this will affect your child,” she said. “How will this affect your child? The school will use tests to identify if students have made the mark or not.”

While the law is called the third-grade reading law, the summative tests used to measure literacy is an English and language arts test. It’s over “the whole ball of wax,” said Blaszczynski, including writing.

“It’s not just about reading. It’s really about written expression,” she said. “That test is complex. It’s a test of language proficiencies. They’re using a test that’s not a pure reading test to measure this.”

There are exceptions to the retention caveat of the law, including students with individualized education programs (IEPs), English as second language learners, those on reading improvement plans for two years and who have previously been retained, those enrolled in their current district less than two years and did not receive reading support and those performing at grade level in all other subjects.

If it’s not in the best interest of a student to be retained in the third grade, an exception may be made. School superintendents and parents will be able to weigh in whether students are retained according to the bill.

There are ways to offer more literacy support at home, according to Blaszczynski. Parents can read out loud to their children, listen to them read, echo read so parents read a line and children echo what they said, read together at the same time, reread or retell favorite stories and talk to their children about reading. Asking students questions about what they’ve read to drive understanding is also recommended.

Teachers and administrators are planning to implement some new practices in order to support literacy in students. Objectives include: Design a reading assessment system, create and adopt an individualized reading plan, provide targeted reading interventions, establish targeted professional development for kindergarten through third-grade teachers and utilize early literacy coaches.

Within the first 30 days of the 2017-2018 school year, students will be assessed on their literacy level using the STAR summative reading test, a universally accepted screener for literacy, as well as other testing tools. Individualized reading plans will be created for those students identified as struggling with literacy.

“We need to go to tier 1 (in the multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS), and we need to wrap around supports at the classroom level which is the first best intervention and the first best instruction for all,” Blaszczynski said.

School Board Secretary Ron Billmeier questioned how many students might be impacted by the bill. Blaszczynski said 54 percent of third graders were proficient, according to results of last year’s Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP).

“That was without our new curriculum and that was above the state average,” she said. “That’s part of the reason we made this shift to pulling intervention specialists working with the top tier three and tier two and saying we can’t afford to keep putting those resources right there. We have to put them at the main level first.”

She emphasized this “isn’t just a Greenville problem” but a statewide issue.

She said it is a priority for students who are exceeding expectations in terms of literacy not to fall through the cracks with a shift toward extra support for struggling students.

“We must not forget those students who are proficient and above,” she said. “That would be a travesty not to give them adequate time.”

The district will also implement a new reading curriculum, the Benchmark Advance English language development, which Blaszczynski believes will lead to more success in student literacy.