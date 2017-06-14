IN BRIEF: Crystal Township renews rental contract with EightCAP Inc.

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — Members of the Crystal Township Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to approve a contract with EightCAP Inc. to continue to rent space at the Crystal Community Center.

According to the contract, which is for four years beginning July 1 of this year and expiring June 30 of 2021, EightCAP Inc. will continue to house its adult education program in the building, located at 217 Park St., at an annual rate of $16,200.

The space utilized by EightCAP Inc. is two separate areas combined for approximately 2,700 sq. ft., and located in the northwest and southwest corners of the “1963 addition” of the building.