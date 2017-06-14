IN BRIEF: Fire Chief reminds residents to call for burn permits

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — During the fire department report, Montcalm Township Fire Department Chief Clif Dickinson encouraged residents to call the department when they’re planning a controlled burn.

In the past month, the department responded to two fire calls, which could have been prevented if the residents had called to inform the fire department of their plans to have a controlled burn.

If residents call the fire department, when Dickinson receives the tone for the fire, he can check the address and see there is a controlled burn scheduled for the property.

Dickinson can be reached at (616) 894-6787 for residents needing a burn permit.