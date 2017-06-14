Lakeview moves forward with moving DPW building

LAKEVIEW — Nine months ago, Lakeview’s Department of Public Works (DPW) sold its half of the Park Drive building to the fire department to give them more space.

On Monday evening, Lakeview Village Council members finalized plans to completely move the DPW to the North Street location.

As of now, there is no water hookup on the North Street site just outside of Lakeview’s border. Council members had two options to consider: Hook up to the village’s water or a well.

“I’m worried about perception,” Councilman Steve Case said. “You’re talking about bringing on other properties and making them hook up, and we have our own property and we dig a well.”

DPW Foreman Brian Bucholtz estimated a 100-foot well would cost $6,000, and running 2-inch water lines to the property would cost $8,000.

For $2,000 more, water hookup would allow the potential for other properties to connect to village water. But Councilman Chris Fryover pointed out that if other properties wanted to connect, the water main would have to be bigger than two inches and would end up costing more than $8,000.

“The residents on that side are not interested in annexing ever. They were here and told us,” Village President Ed Winter noted.

Ultimately, the Village Council unanimously voted to proceed with a well at a cost not to exceed $7,000.

The goal is to spend as close to the $80,000 the village received for selling the old building. Including the well, electric, pole barn package, and cement base, the current estimated cost is $84,000, but Gallagher thinks that quote is on the high end.

Last September, the plan was to move a small building on Lakeview Airport-Griffith Field, which the Department of Environmental Quality donated to the village. Gallagher said the building was too small to include an office, break room and restroom facility.

“Given the desire to plan for the future, it makes better sense to build a facility that can accommodate all of the needs we currently have and what we will need in the future,” Gallagher told The Daily News.

According to Bucholtz, the building the DPW is looking at to purchase would be 40 feet by 40 feet with a 10-foot ceiling which jumps to 16 feet for vehicles. It would also include a bay for DPW vehicles to drive into for maintenance.

Council members did not make a motion on the building, but confirmed with Gallagher that he was working on a project they supported.