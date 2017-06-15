Funeral Notices for June 15, 2017

Today

Christian Roger Patrick — 11 a.m., Oakwood Christian Reformed Church, Belding. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Friday

Ralph “Jim” James Nielsen — 2 p.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Saturday

Muriel Marie Butler — 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

James (Jim) P. Butts — 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Larry Lavery — 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, Stanton.

Muriel Marie Butler, 96

GREENVILLE — Muriel Marie Butler, 96, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, and Howard City, died June 5. There will be a wake from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hurst Funeral Home in Greenville. At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be an open casket viewing at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Pierson Cemetery south of Howard City. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Genevieve Marie (Christiansen) Hansen, 96

GREENVILLE — Genevieve Marie (Christiansen) Hansen, 96, of Fenwick, died Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are pending at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.ChristiansenCares.com.