Greenville DDA talks TIF plan

GREENVILLE — Be it an extensive streetscape, improvements to public parking or decorative flowers lining Lafayette Street, the Greenville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) operates with a purpose to improve the downtown district.

With that thought process leading the way, the DDA has begun discussions centered around the future of funding for the organization.

Since 1996, the DDA has operated through tax increment financing (TIF) funds, collected through tax revenue within the downtown district that would otherwise be collected by the city of Greenville, Montcalm County and Montcalm Community College.

A 25-year plan was established in 1996. Since then, a streetscape project costing several million in DDA and grant funding was accomplished, along with additional parking areas and decorative lighting, among smaller projects, through $5,134,000 in TIF funding.

But that window of tax revenue will close after 2021 unless a new TIF plan is established or the current one is extended.

“We’re ready to get into the nuts and bolts of it and develop a potential extension,” DDA Chairman David Ralph said during Tuesday’s regular DDA meeting.

According to Greenville City Manager George Bosanic, once a list of potential future projects is established, city staff will eventually apply dollar figures to each project, leading to an approximation of funds needed.

Based on that total estimate, an outline of how many years needed to raise those funds through TIF funding could be established, which in turn would determine how long of an extension the DDA would desire.

“What we need to do is look at this from the big picture standpoint,” Bosanic said. “Put everything into potential ideas, what you would want to see in the extension. What do you want to get done?”

In brainstorming, DDA members came up with eight ideas to pursue, including a renovation to Lafayette Street Park, additional public park space, parking lot expansions, security enhancements, communications/technology enhancements and public parking lot/streetscape renovations.

Two other items — a riverfront development and public restrooms — were initially on the 1996 plan but never came to fruition and were suggested again as potential improvements.

DDA member Davide Uccello wants to place a focus on concerns currently plaguing the downtown area and not necessarily just “wants.”

“The main purpose (of the DDA) is to increase property values, essentially, so we can convince the city, community college and the county that their investments are worthwhile. That’s the main purpose to keep this going,” Uccello said. “Developing a park, that’s not really an issue, that’s a want. I’ve talked to (employers) and they can’t find any apartments to put these people in here for jobs, be it temporary or full time. They can’t find people that are qualified to work in their factories. I feel like those are the issues we should be looking at, and seeing how we can help them.”

Bosanic said while the DDA’s role is not to renovate buildings and create apartments, it could assist business owners who are performing those duties by handling projects such as creating additional parking as more rental units are created.

Ralph said the DDA should place a focus on infrastructure as a whole, from additional parking to public spaces of gathering, such as Lafayette Street Park, “to make people want to occupy” downtown apartments.

After more than an hour of brainstorming, Ralph said he felt the DDA had come up with a decent initial list of ideas to adjourn before discussing the topic again in July.

“We can move on, I believe, we have a working list,” he said.