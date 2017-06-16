JUST IN: 6 injured, 1 person transported via Aeromed after 3-car crash

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP — Aeromed and Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a three-car crash around 9:39 a.m. Friday at the 22,000 block of W. Howard City Road (M-82).

Vanessa Dyer, 25, of Morley, and her three children ages 2, 3 and 4 were traveling eastbound on M-82 in a 2003 Chevrolet minivan. Joseph White, 61, of Muskegon, was in front of Dyer also traveling east in a 1989 Chevrolet van.

White slowed down to wait for traffic to clear before he made a left turn into a private drive at the same time Carl McNees, 65, of Sand Lake, was slowing down in the westbound lane to turn into the same private drive.

Dyer, who told sheriff’s deputies she was distracted by her children, failed to notice White slowing down and struck his vehicle from behind. White’s vehicle then collided with McNees’ vehicle.

Dyer was pinned in her vehicle, and extrication had to be used to remove her. She was then flown to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids by Aeromed with serious injuries. Her three children were transported via ambulance to Spectrum Hospital in Greenville for observations.

White was uninjured in the crash, but his wife, Gloria, 56, complained of injuries and sought her own medical treatment. McNee also sustained minor injuries in the accident but refused treatment.

Along with Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies and Aeromed, Montcalm County Emergency Services, Life EMS and Howard City Fire Department responded to the scene.