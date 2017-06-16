Lakeview crowns first queen in more than three decades

LAKEVIEW — As this village celebrates its sesquicentennial, folks are thinking back and remembering.

Two local women, Linda Baird and Linda Huckins, thought back to former parades and realized many local towns have a queen and court represent their hometowns.

“But we didn’t have a Lakeview queen in our own parade, or going to to other communities and representing Lakeview,” Huckins said.

The two decided to change that, and after a 30-plus year absence organized this year’s Miss Lakeview pageant.

Lily Moore, 17, a Lakeview High School senior, was presented with the crown Thursday evening, becoming the first queen in more than three decades.

“When I heard about it, it seemed like a good opportunity,” said Moore, the daughter of Leeann and Jefferson Moore. “I was excited to win, but a little bit surprised too.”

The contest featured six contestants competing in an essay portion, which included some biographical information, and also answering the question of why they want to be Miss Lakeview. The judges asked each contestant three onstage questions, mostly pertaining to what they had written. The young women’s casual wear also represented something about each individual.

The essay portion of the evening was the least challenging for Moore, whose mother is an English teacher. The onstage questions proved more difficult, said Moore, who was asked “if she could give one gift to everyone, what would it be?” and “Miss Lakeview is a role model, what is the most important characteristic of a role model?” and and” How long has she danced, and what is her favorite type of dance?”

“I believe one of the most important characteristics for a role model is to be a leader,” Moore said. “I tell my dance students to … rise up to the bar. They will be the leaders of the next generation.”

Moore will participate in Lakeview’s grand parade at 2 p.m. today, along with two other local parades of her choosing. She will also be awarded prize money of $500, a donation from the Lakeview Area Community Foundation.

“I’ll probably do the Trufant and Stanton parades, and then see what the other girls want to do,” said Moore, who is involved with dance, teaches dance, plays volleyball and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“We’d also like her to be out and about in the community,” Huckins said. “We have Winterfest and the Community Dinner in October, she could go to the schools and talk to the kids, and if there is some program she is interested in and a way to represent Lakeview, then maybe we can add that, too.”

Zayda Melinowski, 16, a Lakeview High School junior, earned the title of first runner-up. Erin Gorby, 9, the daughter of Bill and Deb Gorby, will reign as Junior Miss Lakeview. Chloe Davidson, 7, the daughter of Matthew and Tara Davidson, is princess.

Correspondent Lori Hansen is a Greenville-area resident.