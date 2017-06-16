New cadet joins Montcalm Township Fire Department

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — Ever since Connor Brecker can remember, he has wanted to join the fire department.

A few years ago, his uncle Jack Johnson, a Grand Rapids Fire Department captain, gave Brecker an old set of turnout gear. Brecker has been listening to an old pager to see how many fire calls Montcalm Township Fire Department receives.

On Brecker’s 16th birthday, Bob Hyde, Brecker’s uncle and a firefighter with Montcalm Township Fire Department, told Connor it was time talk to Fire Chief Clif Dickinson about joining the department.

The Montcalm Township Board voted unanimously to add Brecker as a cadet to the fire department on Wednesday evening.

“I just want to see what the fire department does for the community,” Brecker told The Daily News. “I’m really blessed that I can do it and that I live so close.”

The Montcalm Township Fire Department offers a fire cadet program for residents ages 16-18 who want to learn about the fire industry and see if the fire department is a good fit.

“I’ve been really happy with the cadet program,” Dickinson said. “It’s a great program to have here.”

Cadets respond to all calls in Montcalm Township Fire Department’s district. Dickinson encourages them to come to the station when the department is dispatched for mutual aid, so they can help clean up the equipment when the fire trucks get back.

“I’m excited to go to calls. I’m not going to lie,” Brecker said. “I’m excited to be getting my feet wet so I can have more experience on the fire department.”

For Brecker, becoming a fire cadet is the first step in what he hopes to be a career in the fire industry.

“I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter,” Brecker said. “I want to be able to help the community.”

Brecker, who is a sophomore at Cedar Springs High School, plans on joining the U.S. Army after graduation and then coming back to work for a Michigan fire department, ideally with Johnson at Grand Rapids Fire Department.