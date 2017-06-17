Funeral Notices for June 17, 2017

Today

Muriel Marie Butler — 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

James (Jim) P. Butts — 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Larry Lavery — 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, Stanton.

Monday

Genevieve Marie Hansen — 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Sidney. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Tuesday

David Michael Bozung — 11 a.m., St. Mary Miriam Catholic Church, Belding. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Wednesday

Rev. John Ralph Wood — 11 a.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, Bay City. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

June 26

Marian Charlotte Turnbull — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

David Michael Bozung, 72

GREENVILLE — David Michael Bozung, 72, of Belding, died Thursday. The Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Miriam Catholic Church, Belding. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with the rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Miriam Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Daniel Earl Norman, 35

GREENVILLE — Daniel Earl Norman, 35, of Greenville, died June 5. Cremation has taken place in Arizona. His mother will move his ashes back home to Michigan. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.