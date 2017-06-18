4 injured in 3-car accident in Reynolds Township

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP — A Montcalm County sheriff’s deputy responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of Howard City-Edmore Road (M-46) and Edgar Road at approximately 5:05 p.m. Friday.

The deputy determined a 2008 Subaru Outback was stopped at the stop sign on Edgar Road at M-46 and proceeded into the intersection to head west when it was struck by an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche. The near head-on collision pushed the Subaru into the path of a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer headed west on M-46.

Joseph Hondalus, 56, of Howard City, was driving the Subaru, and both he and his female passenger were transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids by the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Johnathan Little, 43 of Crystal, was driving the Chevrolet Avalanche and sustained very minor injuries. He received treatment at the scene, and his female passenger was not injured.

Christopher Conger, 37 of Big Rapids, was complaining of pain but refused medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. All of the occupants were properly belted and airbags deployed in each of the vehicles.

In addition to the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services units, the Howard City Fire Department and the Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.

The accident was the second three-car accident on Friday in Reynolds Township.