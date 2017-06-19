Belding’s club disc golf team finishes third in first competitive tournament

BYRON CENTER — Belding’s new competitive club disc golf team got its first taste of head-to-head competition Saturday at Brewer Park.

The 10-man team consisting of Belding student-athletes finished third out of six teams that participated in Saturday’s Michigan High School Disc Golf Championship, finishing only 10 strokes behind Paw Paw. Royal Oak won the tournament.

“We did well,” said Keven Krieger, who helped organize a club team for Belding youth. “I think I was most impressed with the fact that Brewer Park was very open and there was lots of wind to deal with. Our kids are used to SMASH Park (in Belding) where there’s lots of woods and not so much wind. I was impressed with all the elements they weren’t used to, they battled and performed really well.”

The tournament was the first head-to-head competition the team experienced since the team was organized earlier this year.

Belding’s club disc golf team has as many as 32 students involved, however, 10 of them participate in competitive tournaments like Saturday’s event.

The competitive team, coached by Belding teacher Nathan Davey, includes Trevor Vanloo, Zeke Richmond, Max Walker, Brendan Powers, Chad Closser, Elvis Preston, Seth Brengle, Andrew Gonzalez, Isaiah Hare and Jacob Edwards.

Krieger said Belding is a freshmen- and sophomore-dominated team, but the juniors and seniors on the team, but juniors like Edwards were a big help to the team on Saturday, too.

“He’s familiar with the sport. He has two older brothers who play disc golf,” Krieger said. “He had to play on the card with D.J. Baldwin of Battle Creek, who is one of the best in the state in his age bracket and won the individual championship with a score of 45.”

Freshman Isaac Hare also impressed Krieger.

“He came out and ended up shooting a 58 on the day, leading our entire group,” Krieger said. “Especially with him being a freshman, I’m excited to have him three more years and see how he develops as an even better player.”

Edwards, 16, going into his last year at Belding High School, enjoyed the experience of the championship tournament.

“It was run smoothly and on time. It was a great turnout, as well,” Edwards said. “It was a very open course, where I was use to wooded courses. I had to learn how to read the win and make better disc selections because of the wind.”

Edwards was impressed with the camaraderie that players displayed during the tournament.

“I liked how the kids showed sportsmanship and having a good time,” he said. “I’m looking forward to next season. I’m going to practice a lot on my putting and everything I need to work on.”

With the season over, Krieger said the players, like Edwards, will use the summer to continue practicing and improving until next spring.

“We’ll get them together as much as possible and keep them on their toes,” Krieger said. “We hope to get some tournaments and other events organized during the summer, too.”

Like Krieger, Edwards would like to see the sport continue to grow and is hoping other nearby schools like Lowell and Greenville take interest in creating a club team, as well.

“I think it’s going to be a very successful group,” Edwards said of his team. “I think we need to schedule more competitions and events, like matches with other schools. We need to get other schools. There’s courses all around. We could do some in Greenville at Tower Park or Lowell’s Fallsburg. I think kids at those schools have played it and if not, I think they’d enjoy it.”