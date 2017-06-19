Funeral Notices for June 19, 2017

Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith

Today

Genevieve Marie Hansen — 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Sidney. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Tuesday

David Michael Bozung — 11 a.m., St. Mary Miriam Catholic Church, Belding. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Wednesday

Rev. John Ralph Wood — 11 a.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, Bay City. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)