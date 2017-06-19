IN BRIEF: Belding board approves paper purchase

BELDING — A local school district is looking ahead to the next academic year.

During a regular meeting of the Belding Board of Education, Director of Finance Ross Hinkle told board members about an upcoming bulk purchase of paper for next year. Hinkle said three different vendors were approached for bids and two companies sent in quotes: Central Michigan Paper and Contract Paper Group.

Central Michigan Paper was awarded the order and Hinkle was asking the board to approve the purchase of $16,790.06. Hinkle noted the price for the order, which includes 35 more cases than last year, was down $1,150.90 from last year.

