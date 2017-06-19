Lakeview golfers pleased with season

LAKEVIEW — Lakeview’s golf team was looking at a goal of finishing in the top three of the Central State Activities Association (CSAA) this season.

Mission accomplished. The Wildcats finished third in the CSAA behind conference champion Big Rapids and Chippewa Hills. That pleased coach Brian Corwin. “My returning players put in the time to improve from the previous season and I was fortunate enough to get a new player switch over from baseball who made an immediate impact in our varsity lineup,” Corwin said. “My early projections for our conference finish was middle of the pack and the team decided they wanted to be in the top three as their goal. They worked very hard to accomplish this goal. By doing so, this made this team one of the most tightly bonded teams I have coached.”

Anthony Blazo, a senior player, agreed.

“In my mind, the season this year went extremely well compared to the previous seasons,” he said. “This was very exciting for my coach and I, as we were excited to see what kind of power we could bring to the table. We were hoping that our experience would help us to be able to make big waves around our conference. As a result, it did just that.”

Both Blazo and Corwin noted the whole team had something to do with the finish to the season.

“I have a team full of competitors who have a desire to succeed,” Corwin said. “Competitions were spent trying to keep the team positive and not get down on themselves after a bad shot. We made some progress as the season went on but will definitely be a focus point next season.”

“Over the course of this season, we had posted some of the best scores our team has had in the past two years,” Blazo said. “With five experienced varsity players on the team, we were very balanced this year. When one man had a bad day, it seemed as if a different teammate stepped up their game and played very well.”

Corwin noted Blazo, Jeff Tyler, and Tyler Lutterloh as standouts this season.

“They provided the senior leadership and stability each and every time I needed them to,” Corwin said. “All of them were fairly consistent and could be counted on to shoot their average on a daily basis.”

Corwin also noted the contributions of Cade Oberlin.

“The most improvement this season was done by sophomore Cade Oberlin as he started the season in the mid 100s, by the end of the season Cade was scoring in the high 80s to low 90s on a consistent basis,” he said.

Blazo said the team bonded during the season thanks to a special event.

“One of our student’s parents had just passed away, as he had been battling cancer over the last two years,” he said. “Over our group text, we came up with the idea of collecting money to donate to the family for their loss. In a matter of seconds, we had the majority of the team ready and willing to do whatever we needed to get done for the family. I was so incredibly proud of the giving nature our team had shown. This is not something that you would see out of the regular high school teams in recent years. This was a memory I will always cherish because I see great potential in this team, and I am very proud of the way they work as a team to help not only themselves but the way they help others too.”

Both Corwin and Blazo said next season could be even better.

“The outlook for next season is one of hope,” Corwin said. “I will be losing four four-year players in Jeff Tyler, Anthony Blazo, Tyler Lutterloh and Wes Bishop. However, I have a strong core returning in Colton Inman, Cade Oberlin, John Hallada. In addition to those three, I have letter winners Nathanial Mullen and Lee Geister who will be expected to contribute on a weekly basis.”

“When you ask how I think next year’s team will do, I will tell you right now that I am excited to see how they develop and practice this summer, because if they practice they could be one of the best teams Lakeview has seen in the past three to four years,” Blazo said.