5th annual Tri Greenville triathlon continues to benefit community in many ways

GREENVILLE — After five successful years, the Tri Greenville triathlon has proven to be more than just a three-event feat for athletes.

In its five years, the annual event, coordinated by the city of Greenville and its recreation department, has seen as many as 1,173 youth and adult athletes come through to compete in a running, biking and swimming competition that highlights areas of Greenville, including picturesque Baldwin Lake.

But, according to coordinators Phil Hinken and Recreation Department Director Kris Berry, the event is a benefit to the entire community.

“More than 150 volunteers from our community come out year after year to make the event possible. Year after year, we hear from athletes what a phenomenal group of volunteers we have in Greenville,” Berry said. “The event is just as much an event for the athletes as it is for the volunteers. Being our fifth year of the event, we recognized 28 volunteers who have volunteered for Tri Greenville all five years. That is astounding to me, particularly because most of them have to report by 6 a.m.”

Berry said of those 1,173 athletes, 391 of those participants had never participated in a triathlon, previously.

Also, 22 athletes were awarded with the 5-Year Recognition Award this year.

The triathlon also benefits all the area programs for adult and youth, whether athletic related or arts and crafts, by providing funding as much as $48,000 over the last five years to offset programming costs, according to Hinken, who is the city’s engineer and has helped coordinate the race from the beginning.

“What that means for the common person is that it doesn’t cost as much out-of-pocket to sign the kids up for fun and educational programs as it otherwise would,” he said. “There is a lot of good that comes out of Tri Greenville and we all are so proud of our community and how we present ourselves to outsiders. I ran into a guy in a Kentucky rest area on our return from spring break who noted my Tri Greenville shirt and he just commented that this was his favorite race of the season. That felt pretty good.”

Survey results, according to Berry, estimate more than $90,875 has been spent in Greenville by the Tri Greenville participants as a result of this annual one-day event.

Hinken pointed out a few athletes who became a good story out of the Tri Greenville event, including Steve Schofield, who challenged himself to get off the couch and face his fear of the water and participate.

Hinken also mentioned Kevin Rupp of Greenville, who won his age division. Rupp’s first triathlon was three years ago at the Tri Greenville event.

“He has since lost 45 pounds and finished several other triathlons including two full Ironman events,” Hinken said of Rupp.

Berry also recognized the sponsors of the triathlon, to which she said without them, there wouldn’t be an event.

“One of the biggest reasons our event continues to thrive is due to the loyalty and support from all of our sponsors,” she said. “ Spectrum Health and Chemical Bank have been title sponsors of this event since the beginning and have already committed for two more years. They believe in our mission and our efforts right from the beginning and have continue to provide financial support and come out in great numbers as volunteers each year, as well.

“We couldn’t ask for a better community partners,” she added.