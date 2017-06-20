Funeral Notices for June 20, 2017

Today

David Michael Bozung — 11 a.m., St. Mary Miriam Catholic Church, Belding. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Wednesday

Rev. John Ralph Wood — 11 a.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, Bay City. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Thursday

David Paul Albrechtsen — 6 to 8 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Sunday

Sally Jo Lewis — 2 p.m., Springs Church, Cedar Springs. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

David Paul Albrechtsen, 61

BELDING — David Paul Albrechtsen, 61, of rural Lakeview, passed away Monday. A time to celebrate his life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com. A complete obituary will be published in The Daily News Wednesday.

Sally Jo Lewis, 71

LAKEVIEW — Sally Jo Lewis, 71, of Cedar Springs, formerly of Vestaburg, died Thursday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday with visitation one hour prior, at Springs Church in Cedar Springs, Cedar Springs. The family will be accepting friends at visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview. A private burial will take place in Richland Township Cemetery the following day. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Thomas Rue Smith Sr., 74

KALEVA — Thomas Rue Smith Sr., 74, died June 11. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will take place at a later day. The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements, www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.