IN BRIEF: Belding council approves pickleball court
By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 11:01 pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2017
BELDING — This city’s residents will soon be able to play pickleball locally.
During a regular meeting of the Belding City Council Tuesday evening, council members approved a request from two local residents to construct a pickleball court on the south side of the parking lot at Demorest Field.
A portion of the parking lot will be removed to make room for the court. The other proposed area for the court was just slightly east of the parking lot on a grassy area, but it was decided it would be too costly to develop that area properly to sustain the court.
The council voted unanimously to approve the court’s placement.
