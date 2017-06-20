IN BRIEF: Greenville agrees to three-year communications maintenance contract

By Cory Smith • Last Updated 9:14 pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve a contract for communications maintenance.

Greenville Department of Public Safety Interim Director Dennis Magirl brought forth a three-year contract with Crouch Communications of Saranac to service the city’s communications equipment for all departments.

Crouch Communications was the only company to submit a bid. The entirety of the contract is $6,379.20, or $2,126.40 annually.

According to Magirl, by limiting the amount of equipment included under the new contract, there was a cost savings of $34,000 compared to previous years.

The remaining equipment not included in the contract will also be repaired by Crouch Communications through its standard hourly rate of $90 per hour, and cost of parts, should the need arise.

 

