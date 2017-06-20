IN BRIEF: Montabella looks to add life skills class

EDMORE — Montabella Junior/Senior High School is looking to add a new elective for the 2017-2018 school year.

Junior/Senior High School Principal Shane Riley and health teacher Holli Crowley presented the concept for a healthy living class Monday night at the Montabella Board of Education.

The class would be available for juniors and seniors and would cover topics, such as scheduling doctor’s appointments, financial independence, meal planning, budgeting, alcohol and drug use, distracted driving and campus safety.

Crowley hopes to involve community businesses in the class as well to help students realize the variety of pathways available after graduation.

The idea for the class aligns with strategic planning discussions the board of education has conducted about finding a way to provide graduating students with more real-life skills.