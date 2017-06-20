Ionia County residents to vote on Headlee rollback

BELDING — In 1978, Michigan voters approved the Headlee Amendment to the state’s Constitution.

The amendment included three provisions relating to local government taxation. It required voter approval for local tax increases or new taxes, limited property tax revenue from tax assessment increases and limited revenue collected to the amount the millage wold have generated originally adjusting for inflation.

During the June 6 regular meeting of the Belding City Council, Assistant Superintendent of Special Education for the Ionia County Intermediate School District Jim Loser talked to council members about an upcoming vote Ionia County voters will face on Aug. 8.

According to Loser, in 2003, voters in Ionia County approved a special education millage of 4.75 mills to generate more funds specifically for special education services. Over the years, he said, the millage has eroded to 4.3 mills. The erosion has occurred as an adjustment for inflation because the funds generated from a millage of 4.3 mills at today’s standards are the same as funds generated from 4.75 mills in 2003.

The Aug. 8 vote will ask voters to restore the former millage rate of 4.75 mills, which, according to Loser, will generate roughly $715,000 more for the ISD’s special education services.

“For the average homeowner in Ionia County, which (property value) is about $110,000 per home, it’s $1.89 increase per month and you’re looking at $22.67 per year,” he said.

Loser also broke down the difference in funding between general education services and special education services.

“In special education, we have a lot of laws and regulations,” he said. “You can’t have more than 12 kids in a resource classroom at the elementary level without breaking the law. In the general education world, in kindergarten for example, if you go back to 2003, there’s about 15 to 20 kids in a classroom. If you look at classrooms today throughout our county, they probably have 25 or 30 or more in a classroom.”

Loser said teachers are cut at the general education level in order to add to the general education budget to pay for special education resources and teachers.

“They’re basically robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he said.

Loser also gave a brief overview of the special education services the ISD performs for the public and private schools in the whole of Ionia County.

“What are those services? Occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, school social work, school psychology and teacher consultants … we hire and employ them, and spread them all over the county to help out the locals,” he said.

The ISD also operates different programs for the county, including programs for children with cognitive impairments, with autism, with emotional impairments and other disabilities. Those programs are accessible by people ages zero to 26 years. The ISD also provides transitional services for those 18- to 26-year-olds.

Mayor Ron Gunderson asked Loser why the millage rates fell if the voters approved the rates back in 2003. Loser explained the compensation for inflation. Due to the same Headlee amendment enacted to account for inflation, voters have to approve a tax increase.

“I wondered if that (the Headlee amendment) had something to do with it,” Gunderson said.

The deadline for voter registration is July 10. Absentee ballots are available now.