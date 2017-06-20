JUST IN: Pewamo-Westphalia Elementary School principal, son found dead in van outside Carson City

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP — A Clinton County school principal and his adult son were found dead inside a van on a dirt road Monday, according to the Michigan State Police.

George Heckman, 52, and his 28-year-old son, Grant, both of Westphalia, were found on a dirt two-track off of Tow Road near Boyer Road, about seven miles west of Carson City, at approximately 7:45 p.m.

A missing person’s investigation originating in and being conducted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department led to their discovery.

Michigan State Police East Lansing Crime Lab assisted members of the MSP Lakeview Post with processing the scene.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the investigation began when Heckman, who was the principal of Pewamo-Westphalia Elementary School, did not arrive for a scheduled meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in Westphalia.

The Lansing State Journal reported that a deputy pinged Heckman’s phone and followed it to the scene, where he found Heckman and his son dead.

The case is still under investigation by the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post. Additional information will be available upon completion of the autopsies — which are scheduled for Tuesday morning at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing — and consultation with the Montcalm County Prosecutor.

Heckman, who had been principal at Pewamo-Westphalia Elementary School for about 20 years and was a native of the area, was selected in April to take over as superintendent of Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools beginning July 1.

A message posted on school doors Tuesday reads “We welcome you to join to the P-W staff at the P-W Middle/High School Auditorium beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20th. Grief counselors will be available throughout the day.”

All activities at Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools are cancelled for Tuesday.