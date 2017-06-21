Central Montcalm golfers close to goal

STANTON — Central Montcalm’s golf team set a goal to make the Division 3 state tournament this year.

While the Green Hornets didn’t get there, “we are get-ting close,” said coach Gary Buchholz.

“Overall the team consistently averaged 385 for the season,” he said. “We are always pushing for the goal to make it to the state tournament.”

Central ended up finishing fifth in the Central State Activities Association (CSAA), well behind conference champion Big Rapids.

“We played our best round at Kent City jamboree at Moss Ridge Golf Course,” Buchholz said. “We finished second with a 347.”

The Hornets were led by Mason Ferguson, who averaged a team-best 45.7 strokes per nine holes. He was also an honorable mention all-conference.

“He was the team leader helping the younger players work on their games during practice,” Buchholz said. “He was keeping them focused plus having fun improving their abilities.”

Ferguson thought Central did fairly well this season. “Really for the team we did pretty well considering how young we were,” he said. “I was a four-year senior and we had a player who was a freshman then went to play baseball and came back his senior year to play golf. Really we did well.” Ferguson noted the Hornets were somewhat inconsistent. “We had our highs and lows,” he said. “ There were times when I set my personal high but there were times like in regionals when we didn’t play so well. We’d like to play better, that’s for sure.” Another CSAA honorable mention all-conference for the Hornets was D.J. Zeis, who averaged 47.7 strokes per nine holes. “His (Zeis’) ball-striking knowledge keeps improving with his efforts to ask questions and work at his swing,” Buchholz said. Buchholz said he was losing Ferguson and Gunther Ebels to graduation. But “we have four returning letter winners that have experience to keep improving.”

Ferguson thinks Central might have growing pains.

“We only had two seniors,” he said. “We have one junior that will be senior. We have one more junior. The rest will be underclassmen. I think D.J. Zeis will step up as a senior and the rest will step up halfway through the season if not in the beginning of the season.”