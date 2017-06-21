Funeral Notices for June 21, 2017

Today

Rev. John Ralph Wood — 11 a.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, Bay City. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Thursday

David Paul Albrechtsen — 6 to 8 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Saturday

Glee Ella (Hopkins) McKeown — 2 p.m., Glee’s residence, Ionia.

Marian C. Turnbull — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Sunday

Sally Jo Lewis — 2 p.m., Springs Church, Cedar Springs. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

John Bruce David II, 55

GREENVILLE — John Bruce David II, 55, of Greenville, died, May 17. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.