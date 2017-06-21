Moolenaar updates farmers about budget cuts, tax reform … and Trump’s tweets

BRECKENRIDGE — A wind turbine rotated through the late spring air Monday as the weather fluctuated from sun to rain and back again.

Inside a facility at Humm Farms, farmers put aside their climate observations for a few hours to enjoy visiting with their peers from 14 counties throughout mid-Michigan.

The sixth-generation family farm hosted Michigan Farm Bureau branches and more than 100 farmers and their families for dinner and an update from Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, about agricultural priorities in Congress.

Moolenaar was accompanied by his wife, Amy, who has been close by his side since last Wednesday’s shooting attack during a congressional baseball game practice, which left many members of Congress shaken.

“When I say it’s great to be here with you, I truly mean it’s great to be here with you,” Moolenaar told the audience with sincerity.

Moolenaar provided a brief update on tax reform, which garnered the most applause from the audience.

“One of the things I love about agriculture and sixth-generation family farms like this is you have generations involved,” he said. “This death tax, this inheritance tax, this estate tax needs go to and that’s something we’re committed to working on in Congress and I believe should be part of any tax reform going forward.”

Another audience concern was related to President Donald Trump’s budget proposal which calls for cutting more than $4 billion from the Agriculture Department’s budget. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall has spoken out against the proposed cuts, saying it fails to recognize agriculture’s current financial challenges or its historical contribution to deficit reduction.

“The rural people propelled Trump to office … but it seems like we’re getting forgotten a little bit in some ways,” noted a man in the audience.

Moolenaar said Trump’s proposed budget is only a blueprint and Congress will have the final say in drafting and enacting the final budget for 2018.

“I respect the fact that it (Trump’s proposed budget) would balance the budget in 10 years and increase military spending, but there are a lot of issues in there that Congress will work to restore,” Moolenaar said. “When it comes to the Great Lakes, we have 80 percent of the nation’s fresh water, 20 percent of the world’s fresh water. We’re going to fight very hard to make sure there’s funding for that. The same with agriculture. We’ll work with the president’s team to build consensus, but it will be very different than his current proposal.”

One question from the audience was not ag-related, but had many people nodding their head in agreement: Trump’s penchant for tweeting.

“Is there any way you can confiscate the president’s phone?” asked a man to chuckles and murmurs of agreement.

“I was one of the people after the election who went around and told people after he’s in office you won’t see him tweeting,” Moolenaar admitted with a sheepish grin. “There’s different presidents with different methods of communication. He likes to communicate directly with people, he likes to engage with issues and he shares his opinion. He’s got very good instincts for leadership.

“But there are times I wish he wasn’t tweeting, especially at 3 a.m.,” he added.

Carl Bednarski, president of Michigan Farm Bureau, said Dinner on the Farm was meant not only to hear an update from Moolenaar but also to thank him for his work on behalf of farmers.

“He’s been a great asset and a tremendous individual representing agriculture,” Bednarski said. “The Congressman’s office is always open, always welcoming.”

Moolenaar can be contacted at his office in Midland at (989) 631-2552, his office in Washington D.C. at (202) 225-3561 or visit Moolenaar.house.gov online.