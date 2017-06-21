MSU Extension educator experiments with traps to track crop pests

STANTON — If a bug is bugging local farmers, Fred Springborn is working on a solution.

Springborn, the field and vegetable crops educator for Michigan State University Extension’s Montcalm County office, has been experimenting with different types of insect traps, specifically to learn more about the European corn borer moth and the Western bean cutworm — two pests that really annoy farmers.

Springborn gave an update to Montcalm County commissioners during a June 12 meeting of the Health & Human Services Committee.

Western bean cutworm is a relatively new pest in Michigan, having migrated east from states like Nebraska. The cutworm feeds on pods, causing quality issues in harvest beans, especially the large seeded classes.

Springborn has been experimenting with two traps to track the cutworm locally. The most basic version of the trap has been in use for a while and is a simple green plastic container containing a pheromone attracting male cutworm moths.

A newer version of the trap is also a simple plastic container, but it features a tiny hanging wall of wires with electrical currents. When a moth flies into the container and his wings touch the rods, he is zapped. A device similar to a smartphone measures the amount of electricity used to zap the moth to determine its size and whether it’s a cutworm moth — or a Japanese beetle or yellow striped armyworm — and then transmits that data to a website, thereby cutting down on the field work process of physically checking the traps every few days.

Another trap, the Hartstack, is made of hardware cloth and is aimed at capturing the European corn borer moth. Corn borer moths are known for flying upward to avoid going into a trap. The 32-inch wire mesh contraption is placed atop a post in a field, where it lures moths inside its open circular bottom entrance and then encourages moths to fly upward into an ever smaller series of cones until the moth is trapped in a collecting bin. The trap can also be used to track true armyworm, another corn pest known for devouring massive amounts of foliage while in its caterpillar stage.

Yet another trap is a simple black light mounted in a 4-by-4-by-8-foot cage — large enough for a person to walk into. This trap catches any type of insect attracted to light, but the goal is to capture large amounts of Western bean cutworm to provide a better idea of that inspect’s population in Michigan.

While male moths are attracted to pheromones, female moths are attracted to light.

Springborn removes the female cutworm moths from the blacklight trap and places them in a box with a bean plant leaf, where the female will typically lay eggs. Springborn then mails those eggs to Iowa State University where they will hatch and the larva will be screened for pesticide resistance.

“Pesticide resistance is an insect’s ability to tolerate a pesticide,” Springborn explained. “They build up an immunity and that immunity is passed down from one generation to the next.”

According to Christina DiFonzo with MSU Extension’s Department of Entomology, farmers should take note if a trap near dry beans accumulates 50 or more moths and then scout that field for pod feeding if feeding is found. If more than 150 moths are accumulated in a trap near dry beans, she suggests treating simply based on that high trap catch.

Much of what Springborn does these days involves research and experimenting. As insect identification labor costs are becoming more expensive, tweaking insect traps can cut down on the costs of checking and maintaining those traps.

“We’re not just concerned about farmers,” Springborn told The Daily News. “The general public is very concerned about pesticide use and the environment. I think it’s in everybody’s best interest to manage these pests as well as possible and to use the pesticide that’s needed, but only as needed. If we can find a way to give farmers better information at a lower cost, they can make better decisions on pesticides, which potentially saves them money and potentially reduces the amount of pesticides in the environment.”

Visit fieldcrop.msu.edu/ or msue.anr.msu.edu/experts/frederick_springborn for ongoing updates about local crops and pests.