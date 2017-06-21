CC-C teens to compete in inaugural Future Stars football game

CARSON CITY — Zane Forist and Evan Houck will soon be testing their skills on one of the newest and biggest stages for youth football in the state.

Houck, 14, an eighth-grader, and Forist, 13, a seventh-grader, tried out for the Future Stars football camp, which selects football players throughout the state to fill rosters for a sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade team for a Future Stars game for each class at Belleville High School in Belleville on June 24, where the Michigan teams will face off against teams from Ohio.

The two boys tried out for Team Michigan at a try-out camp in Muskegon in March, where they were then invited to a second try-out in Grand Rapids, where they made the team. A third Carson City-Crystal student, Jaron Johnson, also made the team but is unable to participate due to a scheduling conflict.

Evan earned a spot on Team Michigan’s eighth-grade team as a tight end while Zane will be at quarterback for the seventh-grade team.

Popular in Georgia and a few other states, this is the first year Future Stars, sponsored by Under Armour, has come to Michigan.

“It was pretty intense the first couple times, but then it got easier,” said Evan about the tryouts. “There were like 20 or 40 kids competing at the Muskegon camp.”

“It’s a lot different kind of competition that we don’t see around here,” Zane added.

Neither one of them knew the other one was competing until they saw each other at the Muskegon try-outs.

Since being selected, Zane’s father, Ron Forist, who has years of experience coaching young football players at Carson City-Crystal, has been running light practices for the boys, who have been accompanied by friends and fellow classmates Dak Ewalt, Kyler Stone and Shamymus O’Brien, who have been helping Evan and Zane practice.

“We’re from the middle of the state, we’re small time, but we’d really like a chance to see how we stack up,” Forist said about his son, Zane, and Evan. “We’re Division 7, so our league is small. You don’t get tested, I guess, so you want to see how you do on a bigger stage.”

Zane has been a starting quarterback for Carson City-Crystal’s youth football teams for the past three years, compiling a 17-1 record. With that, Zane said an experience like the Future Stars game could measure where he’s at against the best in the state.

“I’m pumped, but it’s going to be a lot to learn because there will be only two practices. I have to learn the offense and get to know the guys, too,” Zane said. “I’m hoping to just learn from the competition we’ll see and see how I am compared to everyone else so I can train harder because I’ll know where I am or how far behind I am.”

For Evan, the tight end position is new to him, as he has played strictly defensive end.

“(Future Stars camp) put me in the tight end position. I tried out for defensive end, but I got tight end,” Evan said. “I’m a little nervous because I’ve never run routes before except for verticals, so it’s a little nerve-racking to think about, but I think I can do it.”

Ron said Evan has a motor that can’t be matched.

“He ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the (Muskegon) camp,” Ron said. “He played defensive end last year and he was a terror. He has a great motor. That’s one thing we liked about him was if you ran around his edge, he’d run you down quick.”

Ron has held practices with the boys at the Eagles football field for the past week and will continue it leading up to Evan and Zane leaving for the Team Michigan camp Wednesday, where they’ll start practicing at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

“They report to camp Wednesday and are there until Friday, three two-hour practices. That’s a lot in three days,” Ron said. “They have to gel and ease the nerves. So I talked to Zane and told him don’t want him to be out of shape. So the best thing he can do is be prepared physically.”

Ron has gathered the boys every day at 6 p.m., running them through legworks for 45 minutes and then does a few football plays of handing off the ball, running routes and throwing and catching.

“We’re doing drills that they will see in camps,” he said. “I want to ease their nerves as much as possible because it’s a big deal for these small-town Carson City kids.”

Evan’s mother, Amy, couldn’t be any more proud of the two boys.

“These are small town, home grown kids, with hopes of making it and finding out how they do on a big stage,” said Amy, whose late husband, Steve Houck, was the head coach of Carson City-Crystal’s varsity football team before passing away from cancer in 2009. “There are a lot of other kids coming from bigger schools and bigger cities. These kids have grown up together, play ball together. And it’s cool they get to do this before they go on to high school.”

Football has been Evan’s life from the time he was born until now, according to his mother.

“Evan has grown up with the grass under his feet and the Friday night lights above his head,” Amy said. “Evan was born on the last morning of football camp, August 2002, when his daddy was the head coach at Carson, and was cradled in his daddy’s arms a few nights later, while Steve was introducing the players for that fall season at the annual Meet the Eagles. Football is in his blood and he only wishes his daddy was here to watch him play.”

Evan and Zane said they have mixed emotions of nervousness and excitement for the opportunity to play the Future Stars game at Michigan Stadium.

“It’s nice we’re both going because it makes us a little more calm,” Zane said.

Both boys expect to have a great experience no matter what.

“I’m hoping to get better through the practices, get in shape and not drop the football,” laughed Evan.

“It’s going to be awesome. It’s cool because you don’t see a lot of small city kids make it to this level,” Zane said.

According to Future Stars Michigan Director Joe Obaseki, the sixth-grade game between Team Michigan and Team Ohio is at 11:30 a.m., the seventh-grade game is at 1:30 p.m. and the eighth-grade game will be at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and $7 for parking. The stadium is located at 501 Columbia Ave. in Belleville.