Tough season for Tri County golfers

HOWARD CITY — Tri County’s boys golf team went through some growing pains this year.

The Vikings finished seventh out of eight teams that sponsor golf in the Central State Activities Association (CSAA).

The big problem was youth, according to coach Corey Renner.

“We had four or five freshmen at every meet, and they showed a ton of improvement,” Renner said. “They also had great attitudes and worked hard.”

One of those freshman was Nate Alexander, who “was our best statistically, and had the best season average of any freshman I’ve coached in 19 years,” Renner said.

“I think we did pretty decent because we were a young team,” Alexander said. “I think after a few years we’re going to get a lot better.”

Alexander said the reason was simple.

“I think it was mostly inexperience really,” he said.

Renner said those freshmen have some things to work on before next spring.