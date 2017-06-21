Tough season for Tri County golfers
HOWARD CITY — Tri County’s boys golf team went through some growing pains this year.
The Vikings finished seventh out of eight teams that sponsor golf in the Central State Activities Association (CSAA).
The big problem was youth, according to coach Corey Renner.
“We had four or five freshmen at every meet, and they showed a ton of improvement,” Renner said. “They also had great attitudes and worked hard.”
One of those freshman was Nate Alexander, who “was our best statistically, and had the best season average of any freshman I’ve coached in 19 years,” Renner said.
“I think we did pretty decent because we were a young team,” Alexander said. “I think after a few years we’re going to get a lot better.”
Alexander said the reason was simple.
“I think it was mostly inexperience really,” he said.
Renner said those freshmen have some things to work on before next spring.
“We need lots of work on all facets, but short game — chipping and putting — are the biggest area to work on,” he said.
Alexander agreed Tri County needs to work on everything.
“I think all of us have to work harder and practice this summer,” he said. “I didn’t think there was really anything specific. We just kind of struggled.”
Alexander thought his season was good for a freshman.
“I feel like I had a decent season,” he said. “I think I could have done a little better stats-wise but for my freshman year I’ll take it.”
Alexander also enjoyed playing against the best teams in the CSAA, including conference champion Big Rapids and runner-up Chippewa Hills.
“I thought the competition was great,” he said. “I thought almost every school had some good golfers.”
Renner is optimistic that with some work, things will turn around for the Vikings.
“We will be much better,” he said. “I’d say we will be an average team, and then we should be a good team the next two years after that.”