Belding school board approves new mascot design

BELDING — The Black Knights finally have a face to go with the name.

During Monday’s meeting of the Belding Area Schools Board of Education, board members voted unanimously to choose VIP Branding’s option for a new mascot design.

At May’s meeting, Belding High School Principal Michael Ostrander presented three art options from three vendors: The Screen Department, VIP Branding and Addix.

During Monday’s meeting, Ostrander presented art options from VIP Branding and Addix, because “in order … to purchase the art (from the Screen Department) it would cost $500.”

“These two companies would do (the art) for no charge,” he noted.

Ostrander pointed out similarities in the designs, noting each company’s willingness to work with feedback provided. He said both companies were willing to continue tweaking the design if desired.

Board member Kate Feuerstein asked if the designs were approved by students on a committee which offered opinions on the mascot. Ostrander said students had a hand in picking out elements of the design. He said it was clear students wanted a forward-facing male knight with a plume on his helmet and a B on his shield.

Board President Tim Flynn liked how VIP Branding presented several options, whereas Addix had only one option.

Feuerstein was happy with the possibilities VIP Branding offers people who want to order shirts for something school-related but personalized.

“I like that they can have a store online and they would cater to clubs and activities, not just athletics,” she said. “You have these images, they could make up T-shirts for whatever club and people could purchase those, too.”

In the end, board members decided to choose VIP Branding. Ostrander said many of coaches in the district already have a working relationship with VIP Branding and the company has “quite a bit of power in the marketplace.”

“They have proprietary brands that we already use and continue to receive discounts on. I think there’s an advantage to that,” he said.

Ostrander said there are opportunities for incentives with VIP Branding in the form of kickbacks and startup money at the front of each year.

Neither company obligated the school district to only contract uniforms and apparel through them as a stipulation for their design, which led back to a discussion that was tabled at May’s meeting. During that meeting, the board discussed whether they should sign a contract to one apparel company for all the district’s needs. This was not a requirement the district has ever imposed on coaches or advisors.

After taking up the matter again Monday, the board decided not to mandate working with only one apparel company. Coaches and advisers remain free to choose where they’d like to order their apparel.

“I would rather have our individual coaches and our athletic department make those decisions based on what they feel is best for the team,” Flynn said.

Treasurer Terry Boni said he doesn’t think it’s for the board to determine which apparel company is used.

“We’ve never done this before. To start out now would be really kind of weird,” Boni said.

Board Vice President Debra Bach said she would still encourage coaches in the district to do business with VIP Branding at available opportunities if there would be incentives and benefits.

“We are going to benefit as a district the more we purchase,” she said.