Funeral Notices for June 22, 2017

Today

David Paul Albrechtsen — 6 to 8 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Saturday

Bernard Leroy Addis — 1 p.m., White Swan Cemetery, Oakfield Township. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Glee Ella (Hopkins) McKeown — 2 p.m., Glee’s residence, Ionia.

Sunday

Sally Jo Lewis — 2 p.m., Springs Church, Cedar Springs. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Monday

Marian C. Turnbull — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Bernard Leroy Addis, 56

GREENVILLE — Bernard Leroy Addis, 56, of Greenville, died Dec. 30, 2016. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at White Swan Cemetery, Oakfield Township. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, have been entrusted with arrangements, www.hurstfh.com.

John Bruce David II, 55

GREENVILLE — John Bruce David II, 55, of Greenville, died Saturday. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.

Colleen Krick, 82

BELDING — Colleen Krick, 82, passed away Tuesday. Graveside services will be held in the fall in Orleans Township Cemetery. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, have been entrusted with arrangements, www.jffh.com.

Ilene Ruth Thomsen, 90

SIDNEY — Ilene Ruth Thomsen, 90, of Sidney, died Wednesday, May 31. Burial was held in a private ceremony at North Sidney Cemetery. Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care in Greenville handled her burial arrangements, www.christiansencares.com.