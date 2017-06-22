Granco Clark CEO appointed to Belding Planning Commission

BELDING — This city’s Planning Commission received a new member Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Belding City Council, Jeff Ferman, a Belding resident and the president/CEO of Granco Clark, was appointed to the Planning Commission by a 4-1 vote. Granco Clark in Belding produces machinery for the aluminum extrusion industry.

Councilman Brad Miller cast the lone vote against the appointment, not because he doubts Ferman’s abilities and qualifications, but because the Planning Commission has not voted to approve the appointment.

“I would just say that we should follow the formality of the approval process in every case,” Miller said. “It should go through the Planning Commission before it comes to the City Council.”

City Manager Bruce Brown said Ferman was the only person to express interest in the vacancy, which was left by Shelley Gladding more than a month ago.

Brown said he informally polled members of the Planning Commission over the phone to see what they thought about appointing Ferman and each of the members said they were happy to have him. Planning Commission member John LaClear said he couldn’t remember talking with Brown about the issue. Brown clarified that he did not speak with LaClear.

Brown pointed out the ongoing trouble local boards and commissions have had in finding and keeping local members.

“The Planning Commission, in the last year, has reduced their number from seven to five so that they would be assured of a quorum,” he said.

He said Ferman didn’t initially apply for the position but expressed his interest to Brown verbally when they were speaking on another matter.

“He suggested he was really interested in serving the community and getting involved in a meaningful way,” Brown said. “Generally, we would have had Mr. Ferman before the Planning Commission, they would have gone through the perfunctory interview and recommended to you (the council) he be appointed to the Planning Commission,” Brown said. “Since there were no other applications (and) because we have got next week a zoning ordinance revision public hearing, a zoning map public hearing … a major street plan coming up, it seemed to me the wisest thing was to get the guy on board and start having him involved in Planning Commission activity.”

Brown said “it made sense to put it on the agenda and move the process,” adding that there “is no written process in how you handle these things, it’s just been kind of tradition.”

Belding citizen Sam Mason, who is also a member of the Planning Commission, stood during public comment to welcome Ferman.

“We value everybody’s thoughts and work together as a team,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for in Belding. That’s what we want to try to do is create a good atmosphere for families and kids and … businesses. Welcome.”

BREWERY REQUEST

The City Council unanimously voted to approve a request from Jennifer (Menge) Palmer, who owns The Horse’s Mouth along with her husband, Troy Palmer. The Palmers are working to apply for a brew pub license from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, but local government has to approve it first.

Councilman Mike Scheid said he hopes the brewpub comes together and that it will bring more people to town. Mayor Ron Gunderson noted it would be nice to have a local brewpub especially once the trails are completely connected as bikers tend to like craft beer.

Council members also unanimously approved an ordinance to prohibit alcohol and smoking in all of the city’s public parks, including Demorest Field and Smash Park, the local disc golf course.

Gunderson said there are signs posted in the parks already prohibiting smoking and alcohol, but there has been nothing police could do to enforce those rules. With an ordinance on the books, the city will be able to enforce those rules.

Brown said he follows his grandson throughout the state with his Little League baseball games and other city parks have these rules in place.

“This is not unusual as far as practice is concerned,” he said.