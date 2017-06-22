Greenville City Council OKs 2017-2018 budget

GREENVILLE — Looking at the past decade of this city’s fund balance, officials are beginning to express optimism regarding the financial future of the community.

During Tuesday evening’s Greenville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to accept the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget proposed by City Manager George Bosanic.

Bosanic said $50,000 is expected to be returned to the general fund balance for the second consecutive year, resulting in a healthier ending fund balance of approximately $1,458,591. Bosanic projected $5,206,471 in total revenues for the general fund and $5,121,800 in expenditures.

Compared to previous years, that fund balance has city leaders breathing a sigh of relief.

According to Bosanic, 10 years ago, the city’s fund balance was more than $1 million as it is today; however, just four years ago, it was “almost down to zero.”

“We’re getting to the point where we need to be,” Bosanic said. “With the loss of Uni-Solar, after the loss of Electrolux, it was a very difficult period for the city. We are also dealing with the loss of employees and a slight cut in services, primarily the bags and brush program. Throughout all of those years, we ended up merging services with other privatized services.”

Bosanic said when he was hired in 1993, the city had 86 full-time employees but is now down to 42. In that same time period, he said the city has grown in area by nearly one-third and has grown in population by several hundred residents.

“The city has gotten bigger, but we’ve gotten leaner,” he said. “But we’re on the upswing now, provided the economy continues to go the way that it is.”

No significant cuts are proposed in the new budget.

Bosanic said revenue projections will allow for a 2 percent wage increase for city employees for the second consecutive year. The increase will cost approximately $50,000 in additional expenses to the general fund.

In addition, the position of assistant city manager is expected to be filled after last year’s request failed to come to fruition.

Bosanic proposed a 5 percent increase in sewer rates, which comes after 10 percent increases were made to both sewer and water rates last year.

Bosanic said the city’s sewer fund has stabilized and a modest fund balance is being established. However, due to pending stormwater, asset management and wastewater (SAW) requirements, he said the 5 percent increase was necessary.

“One of the things with the (sewer) fund, the fund balance wasn’t all that great. It’s still really low,” he said. “Our water meters are very, very old and they need to be replaced. We need to have funds to invest in meters for our residents.”

In regards to the water rate, Bosanic said no increase was necessary, as increased industry work from DiCastal Inc. requiring more water use in the city’s industrial park has helped generate additional funds.

During Tuesday’s public hearing for the budget, city residents Kathleen Dunne and Paula Christiansen complained about the accounting process and the city’s funds for the Forest Home Cemetery (Dunne and Christiansen are members of the Friends of Forest Home Cemetery group).

Dunne felt there were discrepancies that showed the city was claiming more than $1 million in revenues than it is actually receiving.

“Looking at general accounting principals, income has to match your outcome, our budget doesn’t do that. It should, and it does in some places, but it doesn’t in others,” she said. “I think it would be helpful, as a citizen, to see more detail in the accounting … the inability to figure out where the money is going, to not be able to trace it or make sense of it, it makes it difficult for me as a citizen.”

Dunne felt transfers of dollars from one fund to another within the budget appeared to be operating as a “shell game” with a lack of specifics listed.

Bosanic denied any major errors in accounting had taken place and said he was confident in the budget.

“If there are any concerns with how we budget or the way we budget, you have an audit report annually,” he said. “That report that you just got (for the fiscal year 2016-2017) gave an unqualified opinion, which is the highest opinion that you can get from an auditor. Our auditing system is correct, it’s appropriate and it’s accurate.”

Bosanic said because City Clerk/Treasurer Norice Rasmussen has been on the job less than one year, there may be some “minor” discrepancies in the budget, but he expressed confidence in her job performance and said any potential issues would be caught when the budget is reviewed again in December by the city or auditors.

“The big stuff has been accounted for, the budget does balance,” he said. “We are moving in the right direction. I’ve been looking at this budget for 24 years and there’s not much that I miss. I welcome the transparency, I welcome the criticism, anything to make sure that we are correct.”

Councilwoman Sylvia Warner believes the city is ahead of the curve regarding overcoming the recession of 2008.

“There was a time obviously when Michigan hit rock bottom, how else do you characterize what happened here?” she asked. “What we are not an example of are those communities that couldn’t get their feet under them. That has to do with a strong, focused leadership. It has kept us moving forward. So I think we have to remind ourselves how great a situation we have — not to get complacent — but I think we have great things ahead of us, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Mayor John Hoppough said he appreciated the concerns from citizens, but expressed confidence in the budget.

“I think we’re very conscious of the community funds, your conversation tonight helped bring these things up,” he said. “We’ve got systems in place to make sure we’re doing things right.”

Dunne and Christiansen believed not enough was being done to improve and maintain the Forest Home Cemetery. Christiansen believes the city should be investing the cemetery fund with the Greenville Area Community Foundation (GACF) to receive a greater return.

“I would suggest that you have a conversation with the (Greenville Area Commmunity) Foundation because I think you’d be surprised at how much that would help,” Christiansen said.

Bosanic said he was not aware of a recent change in the law that would allow the city to utilize the GACF for those funds and would look into it, but he added that the city has not been in a position to build up smaller funds such as the cemetery fund.

“I agree that we need to work collaboratively — that is a two-way street — but the entire city was dealt a major blow,” he said. “We’re systematically and very methodically moving forward.”