Montabella board amends, approves budgets

EDMORE — School may be out, but Montabella Community Schools Board of Education members spent much of Monday’s regular meeting doing math — specifically budget amendments and proposals.

Montcalm Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) Finance Director Stephanie Weese brought the board amendments for the 2016-2017 general and food service funds and proposals for the 2017-2018 general and food service funds. Montabella contracts with the MAISD for finance and technology services.

“We went through all of the accounts, all of the staffing and made sure we had the budget aligned,” Weese said.

2016-2017 general fund

In revenue changes, Weese adjusted the property tax income to its actual value, state revenues to correspond to the May State Aid Status report and decreased title grant funds to carry over to the next school year.

The general fund expenditures saw several changes. The high school textbook, teaching supply, business area, transportation and Central Services saw decreases to reflect how much was actually spent, and the operations and maintenance budget saw an increase of $55,828 because of the furniture that was purchased. There was money left over in a part-time para pro budget because Montabella never filled the position.

Montabella started the school year with $1,750,245 in its general fund and projected a $147,253 deficit when the budget was first presented in June 2016. Montabella ended the school year with a $88,679 surplus, and its general fund is sitting at $1,838,924.

2016-2017 food service

Changes in the food service budget were made to reflect the actual revenues and expenditures calculated at the end of the school year.

At the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, the food service fund balance was at $155,497. During Monday’s meeting, the proposed amendment put the food service fund balance at $127,015.

“This fund is capped, so you can only have a certain amount of fund balance you’re accumulating. Using a little bit is OK,” Weese told board members.

2017-2018 general fund

Weese presented the 2017-2018 budget by noting that she would be back in the fall with an amendment.

Since state and federal education budgets are not yet finalized, the budget used estimates for those sources of revenue. The budget proposal had federal funding decreasing by $97,430 and state funding decreasing by $170,210.

A local change in revenue is a decrease in the projected tax levy from 18 mills to 17.973 mills. The decrease is minimal, according to Superintendent Shelly Millis; however, Montabella won’t make that money up.

“It’s not something that the state backfills. Some of our taxes, the state will backfill, but this is the non-homestead,” Millis said. “When we renew our non-homestead in 2020, we might ask for a restoration, but until then, we’ll be keeping an eye on it.”

In expenditures, the school district will pay for a new literacy coach at a cost of $89,816 and nine early college alliance students.

“We have three each year, this year we have students in all three years,” Millis explained. “It started as smaller, and sometimes we lose students throughout the process. And, the cost is equal to what we bring in from the state for that student.”

Other expenditures include $10,000 for furniture, $35,000 for a new operation/maintenance truck and $165,000 for two school buses.

“We’re only going to have (capital outlay expenses) once in a while,” Millis said. “If we’re going to use fund balance, we want to use it on things that are investments.”

2017-2018 food service

In the food service budget, the fund balance is projected to have a deficit once again this year. The projected deficit is $24,888, so the total at the end of the 2017-2018 school year would be $102,127.

Weese reminded board members again that it’s not a bad thing to spend money out of the food service fund since it has a cap.

School board members unanimously passed both amendments and both proposals, but Weese noted she would be back in a few months with an update for the 2017-2018 budgets.

“There’s a lot of unknowns and a lot will change,” Millis said.